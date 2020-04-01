Wuhan lockdown lessons can help countries like SA, say researchers

SA was only 27 days into its coronavirus drama on Tuesday when the health minister said there was a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking at a new conference in Durban, Zweli Mkhize said the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing slower than anticipated.

He hastened to add that the fifth day of the national lockdown was too soon to gauge its effect, and Nazir Ismail, of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said the apparent slowdown in the rate of reported cases should be viewed with caution.

However, new evidence has emerged from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus originated in January, suggesting that strict control measures in the first 50 days of the outbreak retarded its spread and may have saved more than 700,000 people from infection.