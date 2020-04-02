Queen Mary 2 departs Durban after six South Africans disembark

Luxury cruise liner the Queen Mary 2 left South African shores at 7am on Thursday morning.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed that the passenger vessel departed from the port of Durban after six South African crew members disembarked from the liner.

The vessel had docked in Durban on Tuesday.

“The ship had been positioned outside the port since Friday after requesting clearance to berth to receive bunkers and stores. Approval was granted on Tuesday by the department of transport and the port health unit of the department of health for the vessel to dock, refuel and allow the six crew members to come ashore,” said TNPA said on Thursday.

“The ship arrived in Durban with 1,215 crew and 264 passengers. She will now sail to Southampton in the United Kingdom with the remaining 1,209 crew and 264 passengers.”