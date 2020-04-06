Hunger, poverty and lockdown adds up to domestic violence crisis

“We are seeing an increase in the number of women seeking help,” she said. “The fights are happening because people are not used to being together for longer periods and being in confined spaces. There is already one woman killed [in the Eastern Cape].”

Last Thursday, police minister Bheki Cele said police had received more than 87,000 gender-based complaints in the first week of the lockdown.

“It’s serious, no doubt about it,” said Cele. “There’s one case that I want to make here, of one police [officer] that has been charged for rape. What is not said is that he is a husband of the victim and she opened the case. He has been arrested.”

On Sunday, he said that while murder, robberies and hijackings were down, gender-based violence remained a problem.

“Over 2,300 calls/complaints have been registered since the beginning of the lockdown on March 27 2020 until March 31 2020 and from these, 148 suspects were charged,” Cele said in a statement on Sunday.

“The figure in relation to calls/complaints between January 2020 and March 31 2020 stands at 15,924. Once all reports have been consolidated, the figures will be measured against the number of calls/complaints received through the GBV Command Centre in 2019, where the figure stands at 87,920,” he said.

Foster said the worst affected segment of the population were casual workers. “In situations like that where there is an instant loss of income, anger develops and violence breaks out,” she said.

“Women always take the brunt of it because they get blamed for whatever inadequacies there are. You need a mind shift during this period.”