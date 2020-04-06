Mpumalanga earmarks five nature reserves as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients

The Mpumalanga economic development and tourism department has identified five nature reserves that will serve as quarantine sites for those who test positive for Covid-19.

MEC Pat Ngomane on Saturday visited the Kromdraai camp at Songimvelo Nature Reserve, just outside Elukwatini in Mpumalanga, to check its readiness to receive people who might need to be quarantined once they have tested positive for Covid-19.

The camp is one of the five provincial reserves approved by the national health department as possible Covid-19 quarantine sites.