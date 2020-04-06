Mpumalanga earmarks five nature reserves as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients
The Mpumalanga economic development and tourism department has identified five nature reserves that will serve as quarantine sites for those who test positive for Covid-19.
MEC Pat Ngomane on Saturday visited the Kromdraai camp at Songimvelo Nature Reserve, just outside Elukwatini in Mpumalanga, to check its readiness to receive people who might need to be quarantined once they have tested positive for Covid-19.
The camp is one of the five provincial reserves approved by the national health department as possible Covid-19 quarantine sites.
“I visited the camp to check if everything was in order to receive people who may require to be quarantined once they have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. I can thus confirm that all is in order; we are ready as Mpumalanga to receive people who may be referred to us, to be quarantined. In total, the five approved sites have a combined bed capacity of 675,”said Ngomane.
The other four reserves approved as quarantine sites are: SS Skosana, Zithabiseni Resort at the Mabusa Nature Reserve, Andover, and Manyeleti.
“In case additional beds are required, we have also identified the MRTT Hotel School in Kanyamazane, the Royal Hotel in Pilgrim’s Rest, the Graskop Lodge and all boarding schools in the province as possible quarantine sites,” Ngomane said.