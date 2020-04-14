South Africa

12 Mediclinic Morningside staff contract Covid-19, 100 'potential contacts' tested

14 April 2020 - 19:02 By Jessica Levitt
Mediclinic has confirmed that 12 staff members have tested positive at its Morningside hospital.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

At least 12 staff members at the Mediclinic in Morningside, Johannesburg, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mediclinic confirmed the dozen cases, and said seven of the staff members were health care workers.

In a statement to TimesLIVE, the hospital group said more than 100 potential contacts had been tested — most of these “returning negative results”.

Mediclinic said staff who had tested positive at the Morningside facility were in isolation and that “all contacts are now being monitored”.

The hospital group said it “acted swiftly to mitigate the risk to all involved”.

“We can assure the community that we have established procedures relating to staff exposure, the risk thereof and testing,” it said.

On Tuesday afternoon there were 2,415 positive Covid-19 cases in SA, with the death toll at 27.

