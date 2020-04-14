Pit bull cross undergoes operation after near-fatal 'chainsaw attack'

A nine-month-old dog is recuperating after sustaining horrific injuries inflicted with a chainsaw on private property on the Cape Flats at the weekend.

Bruno, a pit bull cross from Philippi East, sustained severe cuts to his head and body during the incident on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the [known] perpetrator wilfully inflicted injuries to Bruno with a chainsaw after an altercation [with the owner of the dog] arose,” the Animal Welfare Society of SA said in a statement posted on Facebook.