South Africa

Pit bull cross undergoes operation after near-fatal 'chainsaw attack'

14 April 2020 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
A pit bull cross was severely injured by a chainsaw during an altercation at the weekend on the Cape Flats.
Image: 123RF/Iryna Olivko

A nine-month-old dog is recuperating after sustaining horrific injuries inflicted with a chainsaw on private property on the Cape Flats at the weekend.

Bruno, a pit bull cross from Philippi East, sustained severe cuts to his head and body during the incident on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the [known] perpetrator wilfully inflicted injuries to Bruno with a chainsaw after an altercation [with the owner of the dog] arose,” the Animal Welfare Society of SA said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Bruno on the operating table.
Image: Facebook/Animal Welfare Society of SA

“We are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident that happened on a private property, and at this point it appears as though the perpetrator took ... swipes at Bruno with his chainsaw.”

The injured dog spent the night in an animal hospital on a strong course of painkillers and antibiotics, and with a pressure bandage applied to his head to stem the loss of blood. An operation was performed on Monday.

“We are very pleased to report that despite the extent and horrific nature of his injuries he is doing remarkably well and has been transferred to our recovery ward where his progress will be closely monitored.”

Senior inspector at Animal Welfare Society of SA Mark Levendal is investigating the incident and says he is confident an arrest will be made.

