Alcohol worth R1.5m confiscated from Orlando shebeen

Police have confiscated R1.5m worth of alcohol from a Soweto shebeen which was illegally operating during the lockdown.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the confiscation came after police were on patrol in Orlando, Soweto, and noticed a car with a three men inside.

“They stopped them and upon searching they found alcohol to the value of approximately R500. They interviewed them and discovered they bought it from a nearby shebeen,” said Naidoo.

Officers then went to the shebeen.

“Police ... uncovered alcohol worth over R1.5m, which they have confiscated. The owner has been arrested,” Naidoo said.

The suspects are expected to appear at court on Monday.