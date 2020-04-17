South Africa

Alcohol worth R1.5m confiscated from Orlando shebeen

17 April 2020 - 21:19 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police on Friday confiscated alcohol worth about R1.5m from a shebeen in Orlando, Soweto. File photo
Police on Friday confiscated alcohol worth about R1.5m from a shebeen in Orlando, Soweto. File photo
Image: 123rf.com /Joshua Resnick

Police have confiscated R1.5m worth of alcohol from a Soweto shebeen which was illegally operating during the lockdown.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the confiscation came after police were on patrol in Orlando, Soweto, and noticed a car with a three men inside.

“They stopped them and upon searching they found alcohol to the value of approximately R500. They interviewed them and discovered they bought it from a nearby shebeen,” said Naidoo.

Officers then went to the shebeen.

“Police ... uncovered alcohol worth over R1.5m, which they have confiscated. The owner has been arrested,” Naidoo said.

The suspects are expected to appear at court on Monday.

MORE

Alcohol 'not an essential': Ramaphosa refuses to ease restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphatically denied a request from the Gauteng Liquor Forum to ease the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the ...
News
3 hours ago

Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops

Police in the Western Cape are helping bottle store owners who fear looters to move their stock to safer locations.
News
3 days ago

Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the question of how to regulate alcohol use and sales should be under discussion once the lockdown imposed to curb ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Matrics and Grade 7s could be back in school by May 6, other grades to be ... South Africa
  2. ‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin ... South Africa
  3. Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection South Africa
  4. Police help Cape bottle stores move stock as looting spreads to food shops South Africa
  5. Covid-19: home affairs outlines measures to deal with immigration, work visas South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X