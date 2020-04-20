WATCH | Food trucks looted as lockdown enters its fourth week
Four trucks were looted in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town police said on Monday.
“Four trucks doing deliveries in the area were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo. Two of these trucks were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community of Bishop Lavis,” said Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.
One of the other trucks looted was a Checkers truck. It was not immediately clear who the fourth truck belonged to and where it was headed.
Some of the looting incidents were caught on video and the footage has since gone viral on social media.
In one incident, dozens of people are seen emptying a branded Checkers truck, while a siren — believed to be from a police vehicle — can be heard in the distance. It was not immediately clear what type of goods were in the truck at the time. In the footage, children can be seen among the looters.
Food parcels being looted: Robert Sobukwe Drive near the N2 Cale Town. The truck was also stoned. pic.twitter.com/PnNeIImwHS— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 20, 2020
Other footage shows a truck in the middle of the road. Food is being thrown from the truck by people inside. Those outside raise their hands to receive the looted goods being hurled out.
Police said four people were arrested in all four looting incidents.
“Two of the suspects will be charged of public violence and two for the possession of stolen goods,” said Rwexana.
More arrests could be made, she added.
“Our members will remain in the area to search for those involved and to maintain law and order.
“Drivers of delivery trucks are warned to be cautious when visiting the area. Certain routes may be affected or closed due to the situation.”