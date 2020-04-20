ANC wants stimulus plan and basic income grant to mitigate Covid-19 impact

The ANC has called for an effective stimulus package that will enable the government to effectively respond to the Covid-19 crisis.

It also wants the government to consider a minimum-income support grant that covers those currently falling outside of social grants — particularly informal workers and the unemployed.

The party's national working committee (NWC) met on Monday and in a subsequent statement commended the package of interventions introduced by the government to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus and the respiratory illness it causes, Covid-19.

“However, the meeting shared the concern expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa that although these are measures in the right direction, constituting less than 0.1% of GDP is insufficient given the magnitude and intensity of the crisis we face,” said secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday evening.

“The NWC, echoing the Alliance Political Council, therefore calls for an effective stimulus package that will enable us to effectively respond to the crisis.”