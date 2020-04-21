AfriForum threatens legal action over 'forced quarantine in state camps'

Lobby group AfriForum has asked the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to overturn a directive forcing people who test positive for Covid-19 to be held in government quarantine camps.

They have given the government 48 hours to do so — or face legal action.

In the letter written by lawyer Daniël Eloff of Hurter Spies, AfriForum said it was concerned that people who tested positive for Covid-19 — or were suspected of having contracted the virus — “will not be entitled to self-isolate to stop the spread of the disease and will instead be forcibly placed into quarantine at state facilities”.

AfriForum complained that amendments to regulations to prevent an escalation of the national state of disaster announced on March 25 empowered the state to prosecute anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 but refuses to be taken to a government-run quarantine camp.

“It also empowers the state to forcibly quarantine people in government camps, even in cases where these people have the means to self-isolate and intend to do so.”