South Africa

Buy pizza now at discount and eat it after the coronavirus lockdown

23 April 2020 - 09:19 By Naledi Shange
Roman's is offering vouchers for their pizza when the lockdown finally ends.
Image: 123RF/ekaterinayatcenko

In a bid to ensure their businesses survive the lockdown crunch, owners are exploring different ways to keep afloat and their employees paid.

One of these companies is Roman's Pizza.

The company has started selling vouchers for pizzas, offering customers discounts once the lockdown is lifted.

The pizza producer was offering a 25% discount for every R100 voucher.

