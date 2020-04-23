Buy pizza now at discount and eat it after the coronavirus lockdown
23 April 2020 - 09:19
In a bid to ensure their businesses survive the lockdown crunch, owners are exploring different ways to keep afloat and their employees paid.
One of these companies is Roman's Pizza.
The company has started selling vouchers for pizzas, offering customers discounts once the lockdown is lifted.
The pizza producer was offering a 25% discount for every R100 voucher.
The vouchers can even be purchased as gift cards.
On Facebook, the promotion was seemingly well received, with many of the pizza outlet's patrons pledging to buy vouchers for themselves and their loved ones.