South Africa

Durban supermarket closes after cashier tests positive for Covid-19

23 April 2020 - 09:48 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban supermarket has closed after a cashier tested positive for Covid-19.
A Durban supermarket has closed after a cashier tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/stokkete

The owners of Oxford Family Supermarkets in Durban have closed their Bluff store "until further notice" after a cashier tested positive for Covid-19.

Co-owner Brett Latimer told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the store, located south of the city, closed on Wednesday while deep cleaning as well as screening and testing of 180 employees was taking place.

"An employee had presented with flu-like symptoms. A supervisor alerted the manager. The manager immediately took the young lady off the till and sent her to the Wentworth hospital," he said.

"We were informed telephonically that this young lady had the virus."

KZN Spar temporarily closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Tiffany's SuperSpar on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast temporarily closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Latimer said they were not sure where she contracted the virus. "It could have been at home, it could have been in a taxi, it could have been anywhere," he said.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. The store has been deep cleaned every Sunday since the outbreak of the virus.

"We understand that she will be transferred to Clairwood hospital."

He said they were awaiting further directive from the health department.

Three weeks ago Latimer and co-owner Paul Beltramo threatened to sue the police if officers continued to obstruct them from operating around the clock.

Police alleged the business did not ensure social distancing.

They instructed attorney Jacques Botha to issue a letter to provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula and Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton after one of their stores was shut down and a manager arrested.

They reopened for business about a day after they were shut.

MORE:

Staff at food retail stores in Alexandra and Port Elizabeth contract Covid-19

Two staff members at a Pick ‘n Pay at Alex Mall in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, have tested positive for Covid-19, the mall’s management ...
News
2 days ago

Checkers in Ballito closes as employee tests positive for Covid-19

Checkers Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal dolphin coast closed its doors on Tuesday after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 week ago

WATCH | How a single cough can spread coronavirus 'cloud' across store

A chilling video shared by Finnish scientists shows how a single cough inside a supermarket can spread particles of the virus across two aisles and ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X