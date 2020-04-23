Durban supermarket closes after cashier tests positive for Covid-19
The owners of Oxford Family Supermarkets in Durban have closed their Bluff store "until further notice" after a cashier tested positive for Covid-19.
Co-owner Brett Latimer told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the store, located south of the city, closed on Wednesday while deep cleaning as well as screening and testing of 180 employees was taking place.
"An employee had presented with flu-like symptoms. A supervisor alerted the manager. The manager immediately took the young lady off the till and sent her to the Wentworth hospital," he said.
"We were informed telephonically that this young lady had the virus."
Latimer said they were not sure where she contracted the virus. "It could have been at home, it could have been in a taxi, it could have been anywhere," he said.
"We are taking this matter very seriously. The store has been deep cleaned every Sunday since the outbreak of the virus.
"We understand that she will be transferred to Clairwood hospital."
He said they were awaiting further directive from the health department.
Three weeks ago Latimer and co-owner Paul Beltramo threatened to sue the police if officers continued to obstruct them from operating around the clock.
Police alleged the business did not ensure social distancing.
They instructed attorney Jacques Botha to issue a letter to provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula and Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton after one of their stores was shut down and a manager arrested.
They reopened for business about a day after they were shut.