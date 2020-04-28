South Africa

Public servants threaten legal action against Limpopo justice department for not providing PPE

28 April 2020 - 10:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Public Servants' Association says the justice department should ensure justice for all yet seems to be excluding its own employees in Limpopo.
Image: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) has threatened legal action against the Limpopo department of justice and constitutional development if the department continues to ignore calls to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to its employees who work at courts.

“The association is disturbed by reported non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations and the department of employment and labour’s guidelines to ensure safe and healthy work practices for employees of the department of justice and constitutional development in Limpopo," the PSA said. 

According to the association, courts and offices in Mahwelereng, Praktiseer, Nebo, Groblersdal, Mookgophong, Belabela, Phalaborwa, Namakgale, Lulekani, Polokwane, Praktiseer, Moutse, Lebowakgomo and Schoonoord don't have adequate equipment but employees are expected to perform their duties.

“It is further alleged that some officials are expected to wash and reuse single-use disposable gloves and must purchase sanitisers themselves,” the association said.

“The department, as custodian of constitutional values and human rights, should not make itself guilty of violating the rights of its own employees by subjecting them to dangerous and unsafe working conditions. The department, despite endeavouring to provide justice for all in South Africa, seems to be excluding its own employees in Limpopo.”

“The PSA’s interventions at local level have failed to resolve the problem, and the union therefore calls upon the accounting officer of the department to intervene and ensure immediate compliance. Should this matter not be resolved, the PSA will be forced to explore the options to protect its members’ rights, including litigation,” the PSA said.   

