South Africa

Western Cape farming town emerges as Covid-19 hotspot with 100 cases

28 April 2020 - 17:53 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo joined Covid-19 screening efforts on Tuesday in Ceres, where the Witzenberg municipality has 100 confirmed cases.
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo joined Covid-19 screening efforts on Tuesday in Ceres, where the Witzenberg municipality has 100 confirmed cases.
Image: eNCA

The number of people with Covid-19 in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has grown by almost 250% in the past week.

In his daily bulletin on Tuesday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said Khayelitsha had 205 cases at 5pm on Monday — up 247% on a week earlier and 30% in the past 24 hours.

Overall, the Western Cape has 1,778 confirmed cases — up 4.6% in the past 24 hours.

Two more deaths have brought the fatalities to 35.

Winde said the latest patients to die were men aged 79 and 58. Both had comorbidities.

Expect more cluster outbreaks under Level 4 - Zweli Mkhize

The Western Cape's Covid-19 cluster outbreaks indicate what may happen when more sectors open up for business under Level 4, starting next month.
Politics
1 day ago

The number of patients reported to have recovered leapt from 249 a day earlier to 607.

“As of today, the Western Cape has switched to an automated reporting of recoveries, which does not depend on the manual recording of each patient’s recovery,” said Winde.

Active cases stand at 1,136, of which 83 patients are in hospital, including 28 in intensive care.

Explaining the Western Cape's growing number of cases compared with Gauteng — which reported 1,353 cases on Tuesday — and other provinces, Winde said the province “has identified clusters or 'hotspots' and has acted swiftly to screen and test around these hotspots, which has resulted in a higher proportion of positive tests”.

One of the hotspots was the Witzenberg municipality, based in Ceres, which has reported 100 cases — five times as many as any other municipality in the province, apart from the Cape Town.

“We have been concentrating our screening and contact tracing efforts in this area since the first cluster of cases emerged to make sure that we identify every single person with Covid-19,” said Winde. “Every resident of Witzenberg has an important role to play in helping us stop the spread. It is essential that you stay home.

“Witzenberg is a rural area with a large community of seasonal farm workers. While we understand that many may be making plans to return home at this time of year, we urge them not to. At this time, it is best that they stay in the Western Cape and avoid travelling to other provinces.”

Winde said he and Western Cape police commissioner Brig-Gen Yolisa Matakata met Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday to discuss taxis travelling to funerals and the movement of seasonal farmworkers between provinces.

“We must be sensitive to the fact that many Western Cape residents may want to return to the Eastern Cape for funerals, and this is allowed under the regulations,” he said.

“However, we are aware that there are instances of criminality and the use of fraudulent or fake death certificates. Between us, we were able to map the way forward, which includes joint operations by both provinces.”

READ MORE:

Western Cape has highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

The Western Cape has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU, the national department of health said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Taxis with 100 passengers turned back as cops spot 'fake funeral permits'

A 44-year-old taxi owner allegedly behind arranging fake permits to allow  a number of taxis to travel   from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape ...
News
1 week ago

Three bust for hijacking meat delivery truck in Cape Town

Three men are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court this week after they allegedly hijacked a meat delivery truck.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X