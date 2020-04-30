POLL | Should teachers and pupils return to schools in May?
The department of basic education continues to be on the receiving end of wide-ranging criticism as trade unions, parents and guardians oppose its decision to partially reopen schools in May.
Director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Wednesday said grade 7 and matric pupils will be the first to return to schools.
Addressing the parliamentary education portfolio committee, Mweli said the 2020 academic year would resume on May 6 - but this “unrealistic date” was later changed to May 18, TimesLIVE reported.
Mweli said schools will be required to follow stringent hygiene and social distancing measures by thoroughly cleaning and fumigating classrooms and shared learning material, providing workers with PPE and limiting the number of learners to 40 per classroom, among other measures.
Pupils with underlying conditions such as asthma are exempt from returning to schools and will be required to study from home.
The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said the department had not thoroughly assessed the risks associated with resuming schooling and accused minister Angie Motshekga of acting in bad faith.
It said it remains opposed to the reopening of schools until its concerns have been addressed.
“The minister [of basic education, Angie Motshekga] should meet stakeholders before any announcement is made and after making sure that the department of health has expertly assessed the risks,” said the union.
“We can’t allow them to liquidate our workers and students. We stand firm that no schools shall open until our concerns are met.”
Also speaking up against the move was ANC deputy-secretary Jessie Duarte, who pointed out that more planning was needed to ensure that all schools were able to adhere to social distancing regulations.