POLL | Should teachers and pupils return to schools in May?

The department of basic education continues to be on the receiving end of wide-ranging criticism as trade unions, parents and guardians oppose its decision to partially reopen schools in May.

Director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Wednesday said grade 7 and matric pupils will be the first to return to schools.

Addressing the parliamentary education portfolio committee, Mweli said the 2020 academic year would resume on May 6 - but this “unrealistic date” was later changed to May 18, TimesLIVE reported.