Teachers' union gives resounding 'no' to schools reopening next week

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said on Wednesday it stood firm that no school should open until its concerns were met.

Sadtu was reacting to the presentation by the director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli to the parliamentary education portfolio committee on Wednesday regarding the reopening of schools.

He said that schools would start opening from May 6 - but this was swiftly rebutted.

The union on Friday last week urged the basic education department to comply with minimum requirements before schools reopen, which it articulated in 14 points.