Parents concerned about safety at schools after return dates were proposed

Parents and guardians are worried their own shortcomings in home schooling will be shown up when schools reopen partially from May 18.

Some are also concerned about whether adequate hygiene and safety measures will be in place to ensure their children are protected from Covid-19.

Madeline September has two children, one in grade 7 and the other in grade 9.

“ There is so much that needs to be done before we can safely send our children back to school, and what will happen with schools that don’t meet the checklist [in the Covid-19 basic education sector plan]?” asks the concerned Pretoria mom.

With both parents working during the pandemic, Yolanda Kunene has been helping her siblings with homework since the beginning of the lockdown and welcomes the reopening of schools under safety regulations.

“It’s been really difficult for us because I understand that some of the work they were given hasn’t been taught to them because of the lockdown so I have had to watch YouTube videos and teach myself so that I can explain it to them,” she said.