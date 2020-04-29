It's still too early to open schools, says ANC's Jessie Duarte

The ANC is opposed to a rushed reopening of schools, which have been closed since the start of the lockdown.

This is according to the party's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, who was responding to a question during her online political lecture on “people's power” on Wednesday, held at the invitation of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

This follows an announcement by the department of basic education that grade 7 and 12 pupils may be going back to school as early as May 6.

However, about an hour after presenting this date in parliament, officials backtracked on the date, which has been opposed by teachers' unions Sadtu and SAOU, among others.