Ndabeni-Abrahams says video of her next to new BMW is 'old and malicious'

Suspended communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says a video shared on social media of her dancing next to a new car dates back to a year ago.

The video, in which Ndabeni-Abrahams is seen singing and dancing next to a brand new black BMW, has angered Twitter users, with some accusing the minister of abusing taxpayers' money. Others advised her to check who was posting damaging videos of her.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the video was shot after the general elections in May last year.

“I also would like to draw attention to the fact that car dealerships are closed during the lockdown. I am at home — in line with the lockdown regulations which require citizens to remain at home and observe social distancing rules,” she said.