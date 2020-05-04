Government must draw from society to deal with Covid-19, says leading Wits academic

Leaders will have to be a lot more creative and imaginative in solving complex challenges with limited resources, says Dr Mzukisi Qobo, the University of Witwatersrand's new head of the school of governance.

Qobo was previously an Associate professor of strategy and international business at Wits Business School.

He said the pandemic had cast a sharp spotlight on SA’s ugly reality, its socio-economic divides, and contrasts between poverty and affluence.

“On one hand it has awakened us to our shared humanity, and that irrespective of the station each of us occupy in life, we are vulnerable, we have fears, and we hold hopes that can be dimmed at a stroke.

“It has rudely reminded me of my privileged position in relation to the majority of South Africans,” he said.