R180m Covid-19 boost from entities linked to late billionaire Allan Gray

Various philanthropic entities linked to billionaire Allan Gray have made R180m available to help with the economic, educational and medical shortages created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The contribution will look to not only make an immediate impact on the crisis but will also take a long-term approach in assisting those South Africans affected,” said the donors.

The funding is a collaborative effort of various entities within the "Gray philanthropy ecosystem", including Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropy, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Endowment, E2 and Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.

“In allocating the R180m commitment, the Gray philanthropy ecosystem is mindful of the pervasive impact of the pandemic, as well as its likely longer-term impact,” said Anthony Farr, chief executive of Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropy in Africa.

“The response seeks to address both the immediate welfare and economic impact, as well as keeping a smaller resource available for future responses as the full consequences of the pandemic unfolds.”