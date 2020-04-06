Miss Universe shocked at 87,000 gender-violence cases in SA during week one of lockdown

Reigning Miss Universe and gender-based violence (GBV) activist Zozi Tunzi has expressed heartbreak over the alarming number of GBV cases reported during the first week of nationwide lockdown.

Seven days into lockdown, police reported that they had received more than 87,000 GBV complaints.

Speaking at the National Coronavirus Command Council on Thursday, police minister Bheki Cele highlighted the concerning issue of domestic violence.

TimesLIVE reported that Cele, although he did not confirm the number of arrests related to the reported cases, confirmed that the figures included a police officer who was arrested for allegedly raping his wife.

“It’s serious, no doubt about it. If I’m not mistaken, the last number we received is that 87,000 people have phoned to report GBV in the household,” said Cele.