Miss Universe shocked at 87,000 gender-violence cases in SA during week one of lockdown

06 April 2020 - 17:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi took to social media to talk about how the nation is in danger due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the high number of gender-based violence cases.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

Reigning Miss Universe and gender-based violence (GBV) activist Zozi Tunzi has expressed heartbreak over the alarming number of GBV cases reported during the first week of nationwide lockdown.

Seven days into lockdown, police reported that they had received more than 87,000 GBV complaints.

Speaking at the National Coronavirus Command Council on Thursday, police minister Bheki Cele highlighted the concerning issue of domestic violence.

TimesLIVE reported that Cele, although he did not confirm the number of arrests related to the reported cases, confirmed that the figures included a police officer who was arrested for allegedly raping his wife.

“It’s serious, no doubt about it. If I’m not mistaken, the last number we received is that 87,000 people have phoned to report GBV in the household,” said Cele.

On social media, Tunzi said the alarming number suggested the nation was in danger.

“We are in the middle of a war with this horrible virus that's threatening mankind kodwa (yet) we still have to stop and plead with you to act right,” she said.

