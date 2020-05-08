Court halts SAA retrenchments as unions score big win

The labour court has ordered the business rescue practitioners of SAA to stop planned retrenchments at the stricken state-owned airline, saying a business rescue plan had to first be presented before employees were invited to consult in such a process.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which together represent about 60% of the 4,700 employees at SAA, had taken the airline’s business rescue practitioners, Leslie Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, to court in a bid to stop a retrenchment process involving the entire staff complement.

The case was heard on Thursday, with Judge Andre van Niekerk issuing his ruling on Friday afternoon via e-mail.

In his summary, Van Niekerk said the “crisp issue” was whether Section 136(1)b of the Companies Act permitted a business rescue practitioner to retrench employees “only as part of a business rescue plan and on presentation of that plan or whether a retrenchment process may be initiated in the absence of a business rescue plan”.

Van Niekerk said the court decided that “on a proper interpretation of S136(1), a business rescue practitioner may initiate a retrenchment process only once a business rescue plan that contemplates retrenchments has at least been presented.”

“In the absence of a business rescue plan, the issuing of notices commencing a consultation process over proposed retrenchments is procedurally unfair,” the judge said.

However, Van Niekerk said nothing in the order precluded the business rescue practitioners from offering, or employees from accepting, a voluntary retrenchment offer.

Contacted for comment, the business rescue practitioners said: “We are considering the judgment.”

Numsa and Sacca were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.