Woman’s home torched after residents find missing teen's burnt corpse

Angry residents of Senwabarwana burnt down the house of an elderly woman who they believe was behind the death of a 14-year-old girl, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager, from Silvermine village, went missing on May 5.

"Police launched a search operation immediately. A police helicopter, the K9 unit, search and rescue unit and members from Senwabarwana police station, assisted by the community, jointly conducted a search operation in the area, but the child could not be located," he said.

"The police were then called when the gruesome discovery was made yesterday [Sunday].

The girl's body was discovered on a hilltop at Driekoppies.

"She was found partially burnt and her hands and feet had been tied."