News

Parents 'anxious' about sending kids back to school inquire about home-schooling

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
About 600 parents flooded a Facebook group to express concerns about schools re-opening on June 1.
About 600 parents flooded a Facebook group to express concerns about schools re-opening on June 1.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

About 600 parents who are afraid to send their children back to school this week bombarded a Facebook group with home-schooling inquiries.

This was a day after basic education minister Angie Motshekga said parents were free to home school their children if they “still feel anxious and doubtful” about sending them back to class.

A company supplying educational material to 19,000 home schoolers also received more than 1,000 inquiries from parents on Wednesday.

Motshekga said: “If you still feel anxious and doubtful, it’s understandable that you can’t send your child to school. [The South African Schools Act] allows you to home school but you have to register because the law of the country says every child under 15 has to be at school.”

An abundance of caution thrown to the winds when it comes to opening schools

For a government that appears to be dragging its feet, for reasons ideological or otherwise, in easing the draconian curbs on South Africans' ...
Opinion & Analysis
31 minutes ago

IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga says there's 'no need for drama' regarding back to school

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga believes there is "no need for drama" and says measures have been put in place regarding safety at schools
Politics
1 day ago

The administrators of Lockdown Schooling@Home SA, which offers support and encouragement to those wanting to home school their children, said most of the 600 parents who became members of the Facebook group on Wednesday had indicated they would not send their children back to school for the rest of the year.

A home-schooling mother, Chirani Meyer, one of the administrators of the group — which has accumulated 2,107 members since it was founded at the beginning of the month — said: “Parents are scared about their kids contracting the coronavirus at school because they don’t have much confidence in the education department’s health and safety precautions.”

Cornelia Marais, a spokesperson for the Pestalozzi Trust, a home-school body, said 330 applications from parents for home schooling had been approved since March.

“It’s definitely Covid-19 related,” she said. 

More than half the inquiries were from parents who did not want to send their children back to school for the rest of the year.

Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of home-schooling company Impaq, said their phone lines “started burning” on Wednesday from parents who wanted to continue with the Caps (curriculum assessment policy statements) curriculum at home. 

Professor Labby Ramrathan of the school of education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said Motshekga’s comment that pupils could repeat their grade “was tantamount to a threat to parents”.

“It’s like, ‘We put a whole plan for you to reintegrate in school this year and if you don’t take that plan, then your child will be considered a dropout.’”

The national and provincial education departments, as well as teachers unions, have been “reorganising and trimming ” the curriculum. Between 37% and 40% of the grade 1 and 2 curriculum and between 33% and 36% of the grade 8 curriculum will be “trimmed”, according to a document seen by the Sunday Times.

Professor Ursula Hoadley of the school of education at the University of Cape Town said that the early grades should go back to school quickly.

“Prioritise mathematics and languages and suspend most or all other subjects in grades 1 to 4 for the remainder of the year,” she said. 

Asked if schools would help parents with home schooling, basic education department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said: “We are recommending that the organisations that work in the space will assist parents with any information they might need.

READ MORE

Back to school isn’t about saving lives, it’s a gamble on kids’ health

Behind the fictions spun by politicians about reopening schools is a frightening truth.
Ideas
2 days ago

POLL | Will you send your children to school in June?

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says parents who wish to keep their children at home for longer are at liberty to do so.
News
1 day ago

Plans to get teachers back to schools on Monday thrown into disarray

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s plans to get teachers back to school on Monday have been thrown into disarray after a provincial education ...
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  2. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  5. Cigarette ban 'a big failure in every way', says report News

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...