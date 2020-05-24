Parents 'anxious' about sending kids back to school inquire about home-schooling

The administrators of Lockdown Schooling@Home SA, which offers support and encouragement to those wanting to home school their children, said most of the 600 parents who became members of the Facebook group on Wednesday had indicated they would not send their children back to school for the rest of the year.

A home-schooling mother, Chirani Meyer, one of the administrators of the group — which has accumulated 2,107 members since it was founded at the beginning of the month — said: “Parents are scared about their kids contracting the coronavirus at school because they don’t have much confidence in the education department’s health and safety precautions.”

Cornelia Marais, a spokesperson for the Pestalozzi Trust, a home-school body, said 330 applications from parents for home schooling had been approved since March.

“It’s definitely Covid-19 related,” she said.

More than half the inquiries were from parents who did not want to send their children back to school for the rest of the year.

Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of home-schooling company Impaq, said their phone lines “started burning” on Wednesday from parents who wanted to continue with the Caps (curriculum assessment policy statements) curriculum at home.

Professor Labby Ramrathan of the school of education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said Motshekga’s comment that pupils could repeat their grade “was tantamount to a threat to parents”.