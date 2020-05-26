Despite new water tanks, some South Africans still don't have water

While close to 20,000 water tanks have been delivered throughout the country, some communities in the Eastern Cape have encountered problems in the provision of water for these tanks.

The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign (SAFSC) said on Tuesday some communities reported that the first and only time they received water was when the tanks arrived in April.

At the start of the lockdown at the end of March, the department of water affairs identified 2,000 communities as water-stressed and requiring immediate attention.

According to the campaign, of the 17,962 tanks that were delivered throughout the country by May 19, 11,978 have been installed and a total of 1,299 tankers (trucks) have so far been delivered to ensure the tanks remain in use.