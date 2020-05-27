Poor families are spending more on food since Covid-19 lockdown — here's why

Low-income families have increased their spending on food by more than 30% since March when the national Covid-19 lockdown began.

This is according to a report published by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group this week.

The group collected its food price data from five supermarkets and four butcheries that serve poor households in areas across Pietermaritzburg.

Julie Smith, a PEJDG researcher, told GroundUp that they also spoke to shoppers about their spending habits at supermarkets in places like KwaMashu and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal, Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Soweto in Gauteng and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

The report found that due to the national lockdown, low-income earners were buying food on debt to plug the earnings gap.

There are three main reasons for the greater spending on food.

Smith said that before the lockdown, children had meals from feeding schemes at school. Now they are at home. “There are also extra people at home back from far away places, for example, migrant mineworkers. Informal traders would have got their meals on the street. Now they are also sitting at home,” she said.

For these reasons, it means that in low-income homes, more people are eating extra food. Instead of food lasting three weeks, it lasts two weeks.

As a result, poor households are buying larger quantities of maize meal, rice, cooking oil, flour, potatoes and cabbages.

Households can no longer shop around for the lowest prices because of the social distancing measures now required in minibus taxis and supermarkets. Most people opt to shop at one supermarket and one butchery rather than three or four as they did before the lockdown.

The price of the group’s monthly food basket of low-income families increased by 8% (R250) to R3,470 between March and May 2020. The price of the food basket exceeds the national minimum wage of about R3,300.

Prices of key staple foods and vegetables also rocketed. Between March and May, the price of rice went up by 26%, sugar beans by 18% and brown bread by 14%. The price of onions went up by 58%, cabbage by 22% and carrots by 22%.

The picture is even bleaker when comparing the price of the group’s monthly food basket over a year. The basket increased by 14% between May 2019 and May 2020.