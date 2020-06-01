Fikile Mbalula warns citizens not to hit the bottle too hard

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a warning to citizens to take it easy with alcohol as level 3 lockdown permits the sale of booze.

From Monday, the country relaxed the stringent lockdown of level 4, moving to level 3, in which most economic sectors and places of worship are open. Schools were due to open but this has been delayed.

Liquor sales have resumed, but under strict regulations.

Speaking during a transport briefing over the weekend, Mbalula said consumption of alcohol should be controlled.

“We know (the ills) of alcohol and what it does to us, but we also know what alcohol does economically," said Mbalula.

“There are groups that advocate for the ban of alcohol, but we know we’re a nation of alcohol abusers. You don’t leave a place until you are kicked out. They (alcohol consumers) undermine the law. They drink and drive and produce fatalities.”