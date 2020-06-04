'Must I pay for bread, water or rent?': Stark choices for women in lockdown

Women have been exposed to violence, emotional distress and having to juggle several responsibilities at once to care for their families under the national lockdown.

“It seems that a woman's work is never done” said session chair Alex Hotz in her opening statement during a webinar on Thursday on SA’s Covid-19 lockdown and how it has increased the violence, insecurity and exploitation faced by the working class.

The International Labour Research and Information Group SA (Ilrigsa) hosted the virtual discussion under the topic “Women under lockdown”.

Police minister Bheki Cele said on April 2 that police received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints in the first week of the national lockdown alone.

Against this backdrop of domestic violence and abuse, the forum discussed how women were bearing the brunt of the lockdown.