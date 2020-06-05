South Africa

New law sees criminal capacity of child increased from 10 years to 12 years

05 June 2020 - 11:48 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The minimum age of criminal capacity of a child has been increased from 10 years to 12 years.
The minimum age of criminal capacity of a child has been increased from 10 years to 12 years.
Image: 123rf.com/Allan Swart

The minimum age of criminal capacity of a child has been increased from 10 years to 12 years, according to a new law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law various bills, including the Child Justice Amendment Act.

“The act repeals the requirement to prove criminal capacity for the purpose of diversion and preliminary inquiries,” the presidency said, adding that the change arose from a recommendation in a report on the review of the minimum age of criminal capacity.

“The report further recommended that the provisions in the act which require the state to prove the criminal capacity of a child who is 10 years or older but under the age of 14 years for purpose of diversion and preliminary inquiries should be removed,” said the presidency.

The presidency has also signed into law the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Act, which provides for parliamentary oversight in relation to the suspension, discipline or removal of the executive director of Ipid.

“The new amendment gives effect to the Constitutional Court judgment in McBride v minister of police and another [2016] ZACC 30.

“The Constitutional Court declared as invalid certain provisions of the Ipid Act that authorised the minister of police to suspend the executive director, to take disciplinary steps against the executive director following suspension, and to remove the executive director from office. The Constitutional Court then ordered parliament to address the defects in the legislation.”

The Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act (PAIA) is a new law that provides for the recording, preservation and disclosure of information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates.

The bill, the presidency said, gives effect to the Constitutional Court judgment in My Vote Counts NPC v Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and Another [2018] ZACC 18 which required parliament to amend PAIA, and to take any other measure it deems appropriate to provide for the recording, preservation and facilitation of reasonable access to information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates.

MORE

Rapist, 17, jailed for raping woman while on bail for similar charge

A 17-year-old who raped a 55-year-old woman in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, last year has been sentenced to five years behind bars for his crime.
News
1 week ago

Boy, 13, arrested in New York college student stabbing death

New York City police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a college student in a city park this week, local media reported on ...
News
5 months ago

Teenage boys arrested for huge Metrorail trains blaze

After releasing CCTV footage from the aftermath of the torching of Cape Town trains, police believe they have nabbed those behind the attack
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X