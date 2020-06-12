South Africa

Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: 'Women are dying every day'

12 June 2020 - 11:45 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Angry South Africans are calling for police minister Bheki Cele to act against gender-based violence instead of focusing on alcohol.
Image: HALDEN KROG.

Police minister Bheki Cele must not be silent about gender-based violence (GBV) and must deal decisively with men who violate and murder women.

This is the view shared by scores of South Africans on social media, with calls for the minister to take a stand against the scourge of women abuse.

South Africans are reeling with anger and shock over the murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo. Police have not made any arrests in Pule's case, while a suspect handed himself over to the police shortly after Phangindawo's death last weekend. 

Cele has been vocal in his criticism about the sale of alcohol during lockdown level 3, and many have said he needs to show the same passion about taking a stand against GBV.

On Tuesday, Cele said murder cases, attempted murders and violence against women have increased since the June 1 lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol, TimesLIVE reported.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

