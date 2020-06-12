South Africa

Murdered & pregnant, a community in mourning, an angry country: five must-read stories on Tshegofatso Pule

12 June 2020 - 11:48 By Jessica levitt
Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest at the Roodepoort Cemetery in Soweto.
Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest at the Roodepoort Cemetery in Soweto.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Anger, shock and calls for justice. These are some of the emotions many South Africans  have expressed after the murder of mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds to the chest in Roodepoort, Gauteng. She was eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl.

Those close to her have described Pule as "bubbly and outgoing".

When she was buried on Thursday, community members in Meadowlands, Soweto, came out to pay tribute to the make-up artist.

Here are five-must read stories on Pule's death and calls for government action.

Details around her murder

Pregnant & hung from a tree - here's what we know about the murder of Tshegofatso Pule

An investigation into the murder of Tshegofatso Pule is under way
News
2 days ago

A devastated family

'I don't know what I've done wrong as a parent': Tshego Pule's aunt, who raised her

The heartbroken family of Tshegofatso Pule say they want to dedicate the day of her funeral not only to bid farewell to her but to call for an end to ...
News
1 day ago

Laid to rest

WATCH | Emotional scenes from Tshegofatso Pule vigil ahead of her funeral

Hundreds lit candles in memory of the murdered mom-to-be.
News
1 day ago

SA wants real action

Dear govt, Mzansi wants answers and action over GBV: 'We are tired & our hearts are heavy'

'Government, where is our protection?'
News
1 day ago

A final goodbye

IN PICTURES | Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Tshegofatso Pule on Thursday during a funeral service in Meadowlands
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Judgment reserved: the battle of wills in court over tobacco ban South Africa
  2. Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive ... South Africa
  3. Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld South Africa
  4. 'Health inspector' bust trying to scam foreign shop owners in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Ghost hospital: patients abandoned South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X