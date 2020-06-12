Murdered & pregnant, a community in mourning, an angry country: five must-read stories on Tshegofatso Pule
12 June 2020 - 11:48
Anger, shock and calls for justice. These are some of the emotions many South Africans have expressed after the murder of mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.
Pule was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds to the chest in Roodepoort, Gauteng. She was eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl.
Those close to her have described Pule as "bubbly and outgoing".
When she was buried on Thursday, community members in Meadowlands, Soweto, came out to pay tribute to the make-up artist.
Here are five-must read stories on Pule's death and calls for government action.