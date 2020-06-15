WATCH | 'Please get off the lady': man begs ‘soldier’ to let crying woman go

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has launched an investigation to identify the “coward” in uniform caught on video assaulting a woman.

Footage of the incident shared on social media depicted a man wearing a SANDF uniform sitting on top of a woman who can be heard crying.

A bystander begs the man to get off the woman. “Stand up. I’m asking you as a person, man to man, stand up and let the lady go,” he says.

The man in uniform replies: “There’s no man to man. I’m talking to my girl.”

He eventually does stand up after repeatedly being asked to.