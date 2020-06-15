'Why did she have to die so violently?', Khayelitsha grandmother asks

Mavis Gabada buried her only child in 2011. On Wednesday, the 79-year-old will bury her granddaughter, Sibongiseni.

Sibongiseni's body was found stuffed in a sports bag outside a shack in Khayelitsha on May 29, after she had been missing for two weeks.

A man known to the 36-year-old was arrested in connection with her death shortly after her body was discovered, but the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn, compounding her grandmother’s pain.

As if that was not enough, the family had to wait for DNA results to confirm Sibongiseni’s identity.