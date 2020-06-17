South Africa

Gauteng's coldest day in four years? We don't know yet, says forecaster

Temperatures set to improve, but coastal areas to be hit by another cold front

17 June 2020 - 13:27 By Nonkululeko Njilo
People recently enjoy the snow in Ceres near the Matroosberg Reserve 135km outside Cape Town.
People recently enjoy the snow in Ceres near the Matroosberg Reserve 135km outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

The SA Weather Service on Wednesday warned that freezing temperatures in many parts of the country would continue all week. 

Another cold front was on the cards but would mainly affect the coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and move towards the Eastern Cape at the weekend. 

“The weather we are experiencing, especially in the eastern parts, is expected to continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, so that means we can expect rain and showers over the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and southern parts of Limpopo,” said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht. 

He said the conditions had resulted in snowfall over the northern Drakensberg and high-lying areas of Mpumalanga. 

Temperatures in many parts of the country were expected to remain in the low 10s, while a slight improvement into the mid-10s was expected to kick in on Thursday. 

The service could not comment on reports that Tuesday had been the coldest day in more than four years.

“Unfortunately, we can’t comment on the coldest day at the moment, because we are still waiting for our climate division to give us complete data on that. We will send out something immediately, as soon it’s confirmed,” said Engelbrecht.

While the weather system was expected to leave the country on Friday, with temperatures set to improve, some areas remained at risk. 

“We also have a watch out for heavy rainfall over the north coast of KZN and that may lead to localised flooding today and tomorrow morning,” said Engelbrecht.

High-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga faced the possibility of freezing rain, which would result in dangerous driving conditions. 

Drivers were urged to exercise caution. “For the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, there may be localised flooding, so drivers and pedestrians should exercise extra caution when crossing low-lying bridges,” he said.

MORE

Brace for more freezing temperatures and sleet to fall in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service on Monday warned that freezing temperatures and falling sleet are in store this week for Gauteng, the North West ...
News
1 day ago

Cold weather remains over Gauteng and central SA until Friday, weekend set to be fairer

A worsening of the already cold weather conditions is forecast for Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal from ...
News
2 days ago

SA feels the bite as #ColdFront gets everyone huddling for warmth

Seriously, stay home.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  2. Minister says government 'ready' to open salons, but industry in the dark South Africa
  3. Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane South Africa
  4. It kills me to see black educated youth thinking like white people, says Zuma South Africa
  5. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X