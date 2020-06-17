I wish women could vet men, undertaker tells mourners at Sibongiseni Gabada's funeral

The injuries to Sibongiseni Gabada's body left the undertaker traumatised.

Gabada, 36, was buried in Cape Town on Wednesday. Her body was found stuffed in a sports bag outside a shack on May 29 after she had been missing for two weeks.

Sithembele Klaas, whom Gabada’s family described as her boyfriend, has been charged with her murder. He is set to apply for bail in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court.

Speaking at the funeral, undertaker Nelly Tom urged young women to be “careful of who you are dating”. She said Gabada’s body had been “senselessly violated” and that she wished there were “means to vet men before dating them”.

Tom said: “We received the body from the Tygerberg (Hospital) forensic unit on Monday and things were bad. I cannot over-emphasise it.