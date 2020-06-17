Independent schools must consider rights of pupils before expelling them: ConCourt

The Constitutional Court has declared invalid and unconstitutional a decision by an independent school in Johannesburg to expel two siblings without considering their rights.

On June 30 2016, Pridwin Preparatory School took a decision to terminate the parent contract that allowed the children to attend the school. In making the decision, the school relied on clause 9.3 of the contract.

The children were in grade 4 and grade R respectively at the time. They have since left the school.

The school took the decision to cancel the contract after various incidents allegedly took place involving the children’s father in relation to sporting events at the school‚ and at other schools‚ which caused disruption.

In one incident, the father reportedly insulted an umpire during a cricket game in November 2015 against Crawford College at Trinity House School‚ after his son – playing in the under-9 team - was given out leg before wicket.