SAA creditors, employees urged to vote for plan to rescue airline

The department of public enterprises has urged creditors, employees and other stakeholders of SAA to vote in support of a business rescue plan for the airline.

The department, a shareholder of SAA, said this would result in a better return than a liquidation of the carrier.

"In addition, it is the only pathway for a rescue and restructuring of SAA," the department said on Wednesday.

The department made the call a day before SAA's business rescue practitioners are due to have a creditors' meeting on Thursday to vote on the business rescue plan. A vote in favour of the plan by 75% of the voting interests would be required to carry the vote.

The company was placed under business rescue in December 2019. Business rescue allows for a financially distressed company to delay creditors' claims against it or its assets as a plan is put in place to rehabilitate it.