SA's Covid-19 vaccine trial begins as 8 Soweto residents enter medical history books

Eight South Africans entered SA’s medical history books on Wednesday when they became the first citizens to take part in a global Covid-19 vaccine trial.

The eight, who are from Soweto, are among 2,000 people from across Gauteng who will take part in the project.

The aim of the trial is to find a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, which to date has infected over 106,000 South Africans and killed more than 2,100 people.

The trial is being run from three undisclosed medical facilities in Gauteng, in conjunction with researchers from Oxford University in the UK, Wits University and the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC). Medical scientists from Brazil and the US are also involved in the trial.

The medical facilities are not being disclosed because of fears of potential intimidation of the volunteers and medical staff involved in the trial.