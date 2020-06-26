Court tells Eastern Cape council to start paying its R127m Eskom debt

In their payment plan submitted to the court, the municipality had asked to start making payments to Eskom at the end of September this year - but the judge did not agree.

“In my view, there is no reason for the delay of the commencement of the payment plan beyond August 31. The municipality has had sufficient time since the commencement of the litigation herein during October 2019 to make payment to Eskom,” said judge Gerald Bloem.

"The municipality will have sufficient time during [the remainder of] June, July and August to make preparations for the commencement of such payment on or before August 31.”

Bloem also slapped the municipality with a cost order, ordering it to pay the applicants’ costs for the application, including the costs of two counsel.

The judge didn’t mince his words when he reminded the municipality how it previously failed to honour payment plans with Eskom.

“It is common cause that the municipality has in the past acknowledged its indebtedness to Eskom and agreed to a payment plan on more than one occasion. It has hopelessly failed to honour its obligations in each of those instances,” he said.

"In the last instance, the municipality acknowledged its indebtedness to Eskom on September 11 2018. Therein it agreed to make payment to Eskom of R1m per month commencing on December 31 2018 and R7m every three months until July 31 2021. The municipality made a few monthly payments in terms thereof until it stopped, claiming that it was unable to meet its obligations in terms of that payment plan.”