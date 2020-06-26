True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag
In April 2017, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena went missing. A few days later her burnt and desecrated body was found in a field. Her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, claimed she had committed suicide but the truth was far more horrific.
Karabo’s death would be met with public outrage. We created hashtags and started movements but still the scourge of violence against women continued. In 2020, we saw the vicious murder of Tshegofatso Pule, an expectant mother who was found brutally murdered and hanging from a tree. In episode 33, True Crime South Africa discusses the link between these two cases and why our outrage has become so seemingly futile.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).
