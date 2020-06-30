20,140 teachers have reported comorbidities

There are 20,140 teachers above and below 60 years of age who have reported comorbidities.

This was announced by Matanzima Mweli, director-general of the department of basic education, while briefing the education portfolio committee on the state of readiness for reopening on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal had the most reported numbers with 4,127, followed by the Eastern Cape with 3,652, Gauteng with 3,048 and North West with 2,501 reported cases, Mweli said.

Limpopo had the fewest, with 423.

Mweli said the department had 18,791 teachers who were 60 years and older. Gauteng had the most with 3,699 followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 3,055. Northern Cape only had 738.

Mweli said to manage comorbidities, a concession process to follow for employees with a comorbidity was signed and issued.