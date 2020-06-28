Opinion & Analysis

Opening schools is a risk, but a calculated one

28 June 2020 - 00:00 By ANGIE MOTSHEKGA

"It came for the young maidens, it came for the grooms. It burned out the elders and finished the youth." These are the words of composer Reuben Tholakele Caluza from his song Influenza 1918, recorded in the 1930s. It was the composer's requiem to the dead as the Spanish flu epidemic claimed 300,000 lives in SA.

We acknowledge the South African composer Philip Miller, who has transcribed the original song and repurposed it in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. He highlights the interesting parallels between the 1918 Spanish flu and this pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize: My fear is some citizens may realise the severity of Covid-19 far ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report