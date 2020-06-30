UN watchdog joins SA air pollution case

Senior government ministers have gone to great lengths in recent months defending South Africa’s globally unique ban on smoking cigarettes during the Covid-19 pandemic. The same government and its cabinet has for years ignored calls to do something about power plants’ voluminous and toxic clouds of soot, smoke and poisons inhaled daily by many people on the Mpumalanga highveld.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been particularly vociferous in championing the tobacco ban, arguing that the state has a constitutional duty to safeguard public health.

But how about defending public health when threatened by big industry’s fumes and poison?

According to a government air quality management plan for the area, annual air pollution volumes in the region include at least: 1,633,655 tons of sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ), 279,630 tons of fine particulate matter (PM10) and 978,781 tons of nitrogen oxides (NO x ) - emanating from Eskom power stations, metal factories, coal mines, brick makers, the petrochemical industry and several other heavy industrial operations.

On Monday , however, legal pressure on the government to tackle one of “the deadliest environmental problems in the world today” began to mount when a senior United Nations human rights watchdog lodged an unopposed application in the Pretoria high court.