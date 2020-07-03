South Africa

Mogoeng wants impeachment inquiry into Hlophe

03 July 2020 - 21:14 By Karyn Maughan
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has recommended that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over allegations by his deputy Patricia Goliath that he assaulted a junior judge, used abusive language and abused his office.

BusinessLIVE reported that Mogoeng has dismissed all Hlophe’s counter-complaints against Goliath on the basis that “none of them has merit”.

Mogoeng was tasked with investigating the complaints that the pair had levelled against each other after the Judicial Service Commission’s conduct committee decided that they should both be the subject of an inquiry, rather than an impeachment tribunal.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

