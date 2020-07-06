South Africa

Memorial for Milnerton refinery explosion victims to be held this week

06 July 2020 - 16:58 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Two people were killed and seven injured after an explosion at an oil refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

A memorial service for the two Astron Energy employees who died during an explosion will likely be held at the company's refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town, this week.

The police said a man and a woman were killed in the explosion on Thursday last week. A full investigation by the company was subsequently launched.

The two process operators were 32-year-old Mpilo Sibiya and 27-year-old Likhona Vece.

Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said the entire company is in deep distress at the loss of “these two young and talented chemical engineers and we will continue to provide the necessary support to their families”.

Of the seven admitted to hospital, six have been released and one remains in a stable condition. Medical support and counselling has been made available to anyone affected by the incident, said the company.

Astron Energy spokesperson Suzanne Pullinger said there was no threat to fuel supplies because of this incident.  

“A post-incident risk assessment has been conducted and there is no health risk to the communities surrounding the refinery. The overall plant remains stable. The affected area is barricaded and we continue to have support from the local authorities,” she said.

“Astron Energy is committed to a full investigation of the incident, in co-operation with all the relevant authorities, to learn the cause and to take steps to prevent any recurrence of this tragic event.”

