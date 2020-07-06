Memorial for Milnerton refinery explosion victims to be held this week

A memorial service for the two Astron Energy employees who died during an explosion will likely be held at the company's refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town, this week.

The police said a man and a woman were killed in the explosion on Thursday last week. A full investigation by the company was subsequently launched.

The two process operators were 32-year-old Mpilo Sibiya and 27-year-old Likhona Vece.

Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said the entire company is in deep distress at the loss of “these two young and talented chemical engineers and we will continue to provide the necessary support to their families”.

Of the seven admitted to hospital, six have been released and one remains in a stable condition. Medical support and counselling has been made available to anyone affected by the incident, said the company.