Panyaza Lesufi assures parents that no pupil will be deregistered if they don't return to school

Gauteng education MEC, Lesufi Panyaza, says pupils will not be deregistered if parents decide to keep them at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, grade R, 6 and 11 pupils returned to school for the first time since schools closed in March.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils were the first to go back to school on June 8.

However, several parents opted not to send their children to school, saying that they were nervous and worried about letting their children return to school amid the pandemic, TimesLIVE reported.