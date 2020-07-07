South Africa

Panyaza Lesufi assures parents that no pupil will be deregistered if they don't return to school

07 July 2020 - 09:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Panyaza Lesufi says children will not be deregistered and will also have space next year if they opt not return to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Gauteng education MEC, Lesufi Panyaza, says pupils will not be deregistered if parents decide to keep them at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, grade R, 6 and 11 pupils returned to school for the first time since schools closed in March.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils were the first to go back to school on June 8.

However, several parents opted not to send their children to school, saying that they were nervous and worried about letting their children return to school amid the pandemic, TimesLIVE reported.

Speaking on 702, Lesufi said pupils who wouldn’t return to school should continue being taught at home.

“Gauteng has taken a different approach, if families feel that their children can't go back to school, we have given them the opportunity for home education,” said Lesufi.

“Those that want their children to come back, we have strengthened the strict protocols within our schools. We have given support to every family to choose the best outcome that will suit their children.”

Lesufi said the education department would provide support for anxious parents.

According to Lesufi, the law which compelled schools to deregister pupils who had not been attending school for 10 consecutive days without an explanation was amended over the weekend.

He assured parents that their children will not be deregistered and will also have space next year.

“The law has been amended. If your child is not back at school, they will not be deregistered and they will have space next year. But we encourage parents to choose other options that ensure that their children continue learning,” said Lesufi.

Since the return of pupils during the first schooling system, 2,740 out of 440,000 teachers in SA have been infected by Covid-19. During the same period, 1,260 pupils were infected.

