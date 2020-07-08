COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng well on its way to being epicentre as it records over 70,000 virus cases

July 8 2020 - 06:45

INVESTIGATION | Your hand sanitiser might not be keeping you as safe as you think

If tests on a sample of hand sanitisers conducted by a private, accredited laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal are anything to go by, almost half are not complying with the government’s regulation that alcohol-based hand sanitisers must contain no less than 70% alcohol.

After being confronted with the results, one company said it would remix the bottles and donate them to charity.

One of the products that did not meet the required standards was used to sanitise shoppers’ hands at a clothing store.