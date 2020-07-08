COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng well on its way to being epicentre as it records over 70,000 virus cases
July 8 2020 - 06:45
INVESTIGATION | Your hand sanitiser might not be keeping you as safe as you think
If tests on a sample of hand sanitisers conducted by a private, accredited laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal are anything to go by, almost half are not complying with the government’s regulation that alcohol-based hand sanitisers must contain no less than 70% alcohol.
After being confronted with the results, one company said it would remix the bottles and donate them to charity.
One of the products that did not meet the required standards was used to sanitise shoppers’ hands at a clothing store.
July 8 2020 - 06:44
Covid-19 patient makes full recovery after a month on ventilation
For most Covid-19 positive patients, it usually takes 14 days to recover. However, for one Wynberg, Cape Town, patient, it took three months of treatment.
Among other things, his treatment included health professionals making a hole in his neck to help him breathe.
Robson Shaby, who is arguably the Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital for the longest time in the Western Cape, has now made a full recovery. His stay at the Victoria Hospital pushed medical staff to explore unknown medical territory to save his life.
July 8 2020 - 06:30
As of today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 215 855, the total number of deaths is 3 502 and the total number of recoveries is 102 299. pic.twitter.com/0Q6ZpVUoEQ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 7, 2020