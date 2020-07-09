Stop watching 'disturbing undesirable content' or you won't graduate': Blade Nzimande to students

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande has raised concerns over the amount of data spent on downloading movies and “disturbing undesirable content” by students.

Nzimande was briefing the media on Wednesday about Covid-19 measures implemented at tertiary institutions.

Laptops and free data

He said the provision of laptops loaded with free data has been beneficial for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said most universities have already negotiated free data bundles with mobile network operators to pay for additional content that is not covered through the zero rating.

However, Nzimande warned students to stop using the data meant for academic purposes for “undesirable content”.

“I have received very positive reports from institutions on the take-up and application of these bundles. However, I urge mobile network operators to fast-track these bundles to students,” said Nzimande.

'Disturbing undesirable content'

“I am also unhappy by the reports that I got where students are using the data bundles for private use such as downloading movies, and even more disturbing, undesirable content. I just want to emphasise, this data must be used for dedicated online educational platforms for teaching and learning as approved by our institution.”

No graduation

Nzimande also warned students that the more data they spend on downloading movies and watching undesirable content, the further away they will be from graduating.

“Everyone must know the more you spend your data for movies and other undesirable content, the further away you are of wearing your graduation gown,” he said.