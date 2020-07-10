South Africa

SA passes 250,000 Covid-19 cases with 12,000 new infections

140 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours

10 July 2020 - 20:51 By TimesLIVE
SA has now recorded more than 250,000 cases of Covid-19.
SA has now recorded more than 250,000 cases of Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

SA has recorded 12,348 new cases of Covid-19 and 140 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, there are now 250,687 cases of Covid-19 across the country and 3,860 fatalities. There are also a reported 118,232 recoveries.

Gauteng is the country's epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5,487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46,284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.

Of the new deaths, 66 were from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that the Western Cape has recorded a total of 2,295 fatalities, the Eastern Cape has had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KwaZulu-Natal 260.

MORE

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura said he developed mild Covid-19 symptoms on Wednesday.
News
10 hours ago

Number of Covid-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals stabilises

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the Western Cape has stabilised, the provincial government said on Friday.
News
2 hours ago

The storm, dexamethasone & hotspots: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the NICD has provided guidance to clinicians about the usage of dexamethasone among critically ill Covid-19 patients
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X