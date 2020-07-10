SA passes 250,000 Covid-19 cases with 12,000 new infections

SA has recorded 12,348 new cases of Covid-19 and 140 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, there are now 250,687 cases of Covid-19 across the country and 3,860 fatalities. There are also a reported 118,232 recoveries.

Gauteng is the country's epicentre with 87,033 deaths, of which 5,487 were reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The Western Cape has 76,067 infections, the Eastern Cape has 46,284 and KwaZulu-Natal has 21,386.

Of the new deaths, 66 were from the Western Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that the Western Cape has recorded a total of 2,295 fatalities, the Eastern Cape has had 634, Gauteng has 554 and KwaZulu-Natal 260.